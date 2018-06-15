Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has prayed for early recovery of Kalsoom Nawaz. He prayed Almighty Allah may grant good health to her.

Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani and IGP Kaleem Imam called on Askari at Chief Minister’s Office and and shared views on the matters relating to making the upcoming election peaceful, free and fair.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that caretaker setup will go to the last extent to hold free and fair elections and every sort of resources will be utilized to ensure it. He said the responsibility given to us will be fulfilled as ensuring impartial elections is the collective responsibility of all of us.

You are the professional officers and have to fulfill responsibilities in a professional manner and no interference or pressure will have to be tolerated, he added. He said that all political parties will be given equal opportunities in general elections.

No one will point a finger when you will speak through your performance, he maintained. He said that every possible step will be taken to ensure maintenance of law and order so that voters could use their right of franchise in a peaceful atmosphere in the elections. Police and other law enforcement agencies will have to play active role in this regard, he added. We do not have a political agenda and the caretaker setup will fulfill its obligations of holding transparent elections in the best of manner, concluded the Chief Minister.