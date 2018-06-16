Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday reached London to attend the marriage ceremony of the her maternal aunt, Sanam Bhutto, daughter where the PPP chairman would also likely to visit the ailing Kalsoom Nawaz in London.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal left for London yesterday along with his sisters Aseefa Bhutto and Bakhtawar Bhutto and would celebrate the Eid in London along with attending the marriage ceremony of her cousin-daughter of Sanam Bhutto.

The sources within the PPP said that Bilawal Bhutto is likely to visit the ailing Kalsoom Nawaz in London, who is said to be in critical condition at a London hospital.

The PML-N Supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were in London to visit ailing Kalsoom. Maryam Nawaz had said in a message on micro blogging website, Twitter- that Kalsoom Nawaz had a cardiac arrest and was put on ventilator.

In his message on Twitter, Bilawal said ‘My prayers are with Begum Kalsoom Nawaz. May Allah give her health and a long life.’

Bilawal Bhutto who is contesting the elections from three constituencies including two from Sindh province and one from KPK province would return to the country on the second day of the Eid to launch the full fledge election campaign of the party.