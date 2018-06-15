Share:

islamabad - The creation of a permanent landfill site still seems like far away reality for the residents of federal capital as the city managers once again changed its location from sector I-17 to A-17 due to the allotment of the entire sector I-17 to a medical city set up by a military-run university.

In the past, the city managers huddled over many options and chalked out plans in this regard but no proposal was truly implemented. because garbage disposal was not in the priority list of civic managers.

Amid rising population, unplanned urban sprawl and fast depleting natural resources, the provision of basic utility services is becoming the most challenging task for the civic bodies of the federal capital.

In 1996-97, the first serious attempt to create a landfill site for garbage disposal was made in this regard when CDA identified 100 acres of land near Kuri Road in the outskirts of the federal capital. PC-I of the proposed site was also prepared. However, due to lack of concern from the Economic Affairs Division, the project could not materialise.

The paper work on proposed project was initiated in 1996 with the financial assistance of JICA and at that time the Government of Japan and the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) had also shown keen interest in the establishment of the land fill site project costing over Rs 1 billion in Islamabad to control growing environmental pollution. The absence of a garbage disposal site is an environmental concern which poses serious health risks to the city’s inhabitants.

In 2005, the CDA earmarked Rs765 million for the development of a land fill site. The Government of Japan had agreed to provide about 85 percent of its total estimated cost while the Government of Pakistan had to contribute 15 percent of the resources.

Later, the trend of developing private housing societies began and CDA was compelled to drop this project allegedly on political pressure to benefit Bahria Town which had started its scheme Bahria Enclave in the area. Since then CDA identified many sites but no one could be materialised during this period. The garbage was dumped first in H-11 and then in I-12 etc.

In 2012, CDA board announced that the location would be shifted to H-10, where a temporary site was established. In the beginning of 2019, the CDA decided to set up a landfill and waste-to-energy plant in sector I-17 and began negotiation with a Chinese firm to develop a waste to energy plant.

However, five months later, the idea was also dropped because the entire sector was allotted to a medical city set up by a military-run university.

Now, the civic body is mulling over the development a permanent landfill site in Sector A-17 near Sangjani in the foot hills Margalla where huge trenches are exiting due to massive stone crushing in past.

“We have visited this area and it seems to be a suitable site for a permanent land fill site for solid waste as there is no population nearby,” CDA Member Planning Asad Mehboob Kiyani told The Nation.