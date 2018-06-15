Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 15 drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres, and issued show-cause notices to 26, while closing down 101 quackery outlets during the current week.

According to details, the PHC teams had conducted raids on 46 treatment and rehabilitation centres in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Kharian and Rawalpindi, and sealed 15 out of these for not having required human resource and facilities, that is, psychiatrists, doctors, para-medical staff, and the emergency cover, poor living and food facilities, bad record-keeping of the patients’ treatment and working without registration and licence of the PHC. Prior to the closure of these centres, the patients were examined, transferred to other treatment facilities, and stable ones were handed over to their relatives. The biggest operation was carried out in the worst-managed Idara-e-Tarak-e-Manshiayat where 52 patients had to be evacuated before sealing it.

Moreover, show-cause notices were served on owners of 26 centres, who were directed not to admit new patients, discharge the under-treatment ones within maximum 48 hours, and present themselves before the Commission committee. On the other hand, in its continued crackdown on quacks during this week as well, the Commission had sealed 101 quackery centres in Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura, where respectively 48, 22 and 21 premises were closed down. As per the data, out of the visited 374 quacks’ centres, 100 practitioners had closed their quackery outlets.