KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over dozen suspects during Karachi operation drive on Friday.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary force conducted a raid on a tip-off at Eidgah area, adding that during the raid, the Rangers troops arrested one suspect who was later, identified as Javed alias Angao.

The Rangers spokesperson said that the suspect arrested belonged to Lyari gang war and was involved in drug peddling and other criminal activities.

In separate raids in Shah Faisal Colony and Awami Colony, the paramilitary troops conducted raids and arrested at least five suspects.

The suspects arrested were later, identified as Tufail, Aqeel alias Munna Chamber, Kamran Khan, Zarmosh alias Noshi Grenade and Adeel Khan. The accused persons were wanted to the police in different sort of criminal activities.

Three more suspects were arrested during joint raids with police in Federal-B area and New Karachi. The suspects arrested were identified as Alam Jan, Ali Hassan alias Obaid Dakait and Irfan alias KK.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of robberies. The Rangers spokesperson also claims to have recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs from their possession. The suspects were later, handed over to the police for further legal action.

In another raid, two more suspects were arrested during police raids in Quaidabad locality. The suspects arrested were identified as Shahid Qureshi and Rashid Qureshi. Police officials said that the absconding suspects were wanted to police in various cases of crimes while police claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession.

Separately, two more suspects, namely Bilal and Javed were arrested from Eidgah area. The police also claim to have recovered arms and drugs from their possession. Police officials said that the suspects were involved in several cases of drugs and street crimes.