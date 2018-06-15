Share:

los angeles:- EastEnders actor Leslie Grantham, best known as the roguish “Dirty” Den Watts in the BBC One soap, has died aged 71. The actor appeared in EastEnders from 1985 to 1989 and later returned to his signature role from 2003 to 2005. The announcement follows news earlier this week that Grantham had returned to the UK from Bulgaria to receive medical attention. A statement from his agent said he died on Friday morning and that a private funeral would be held. Anita Dobson, who played Den’s first wife Angie, said she was “deeply shocked and saddened”.