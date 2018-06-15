Share:

Tahira Jamil Haqqani

Religious festival of Eidul Fitr is a joyous occasion because it marks the successful conclusion of the month of Ramazan At the end of the month when the new moon is finally sighted, the fasting is officially over and Eid begins.

Ramazan is the ninth month of the Hijri or Islamic Calendar of Muslims, in which Muslims all over the world fast from dawn to dusk. Ramazan follows the month of Shawwal. Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated on the first day of the tenth month called Shawwal. Eid ul Fitr is regarded as the 'festival of the breaking of the fast'.

Over the years, the traditions of the fasting month (Ramazan) and Eid ul Fitr have been changed. And, somehow, the process is still going on. The changes are both social and cultural in nature.

Umer Jahangir, a student of Government College University Lahore (GCU) was remembering the eid days of his childhood. He said, Things were changed back then. And honestly, those were the real celebrations, I guess. Now I just wait for Eid to sleep well.”

The socio-cultural observance of Eid has a rich tradition Indian sub-continent when it comes to celebrations.

Ayesha Zamurad, working as lecturer in Government College Shiekhupura, commented on the issue, “Eid was totally celebrated in different manner in our childhood. We exchanged eid gifts and greeting cards with friends, now we only receive a text message from them.”

Beside the religious fervour, the social trends have been changed. The change can be seen mainly because of changing social outlook and lifestyles.

Almost two decades ago, during Ramazan, there was a tradition of ‘drumbeaters’ (Dholwalas) to wake up people for Suhoor. Now, the tradition is hardly observed and seen. Now, People rely more on alarms and late-night ‘Suhoor transmissions’ on televisions.

The changing trend of food is also notable. Years back, traditional meals were cooked both in Sahar and Iftaar. But, from the last few years people are more inclined to eat food at restaurants. Iftaar and Sahar buffets trend is continuously emerging on the social arena.

Furthermore, in past, people used to share different dishes with their neighbours. Now, people prefer to take and send ready-made food i.e. cakes, meethais (sweets) items to their loved ones.

The trend of Eid greeting cards, sometimes, gives the feeling of nostalgia. Sending Eid cards to friends and family members has just vanished away from our society. Now, People prefer to send ‘text messages’ from their mobile phones.

Thanks to innovation and technological advancement, the changing traditions of sirens, used to indicate Sahar and Iftaar timings, have been replaced by aazaan from television.

If we look towards the cultural aspect, the trend of buying glass bangles among women is replaced with unbreakable bangles stuff. The socio-cultural factor and concept of Eidi is advancing day by day. At least, something which is celebrated with great zeal.

In nutshell, Time and innovation has not only changed our lifestyles but also our ways of celebrations. But, however, Ramazan and Eid ul fitr are still have religious fervour alive despite the changing social-cultural traditions.