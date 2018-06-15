EID MUBARAK, AND VOTE FOR ME IN POLLS!

NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Saturday | June 16, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
11:24 PM | June 15, 2018
Pak Army wins int'l military drill competition
11:11 PM | June 15, 2018
Iran grab late World Cup victory against Morocco
10:14 PM | June 15, 2018
Trump announces tariffs on $50b in Chinese imports
9:14 PM | June 15, 2018
Three army soldiers martyred, five terrorists killed in cross-border attacks
9:01 PM | June 15, 2018
Another suicide: Bangladeshi man jumps to death at Khana-e-Kaaba
8:31 PM | June 15, 2018
Pakistan’s development assistance to Afghanistan reaches 1 Billion US$: Envoy
6:29 PM | June 15, 2018
Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated tomorrow
6:21 PM | June 15, 2018
Iran bans public World Cup screenings
6:18 PM | June 15, 2018
In pictures: FIFA World Cup kicks off in Russia
6:13 PM | June 15, 2018
ECP allows ROs to scrutinize nomination papers during Eid holidays
5:55 PM | June 15, 2018
Thousands throng funeral of slain editor in India-held Kashmir
4:26 PM | June 15, 2018
Trump accused in lawsuit of misusing charitable foundation
3:20 PM | June 15, 2018
TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah killed in air strike
2:40 PM | June 15, 2018
Afghanistan battle for survival in historic debut Test
2:20 PM | June 15, 2018
KC-EU condemns assassination of Shujaat Bukhari in IHK
1:49 PM | June 15, 2018
Trump preps China tariff target list, Beijing ready to retaliate
1:19 PM | June 15, 2018
Music boss urges open ears as songwriters enter Hall of Fame
1:12 PM | June 15, 2018
Yemen rebel leader defiant as dozens die in battle for key port
12:26 PM | June 15, 2018
Disgraced comedian Cosby changes lawyer ahead of sentencing
12:07 PM | June 15, 2018
Kulsoom Nawaz's condition unstable after suffering heart attack
EID MUBARAK, AND VOTE FOR ME IN POLLS!
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
EID MUBARAK, AND VOTE FOR ME IN POLLS!
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
June 16, 2018
Orphans get Eid gifts
June 16, 2018
Eid celebrated in most parts of KP, Fata
June 16, 2018
Eid celebrations in changed times
June 16, 2018
CM to spend Eid with orphans
Top Stories
9:01 PM | June 15, 2018
Another suicide: Bangladeshi man jumps to death at Khana-e-Kaaba
6:29 PM | June 15, 2018
Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated tomorrow
11:24 PM | June 15, 2018
Pak Army wins int'l military drill competition
8:31 PM | June 15, 2018
Pakistan’s development assistance to Afghanistan reaches 1 Billion US$: Envoy
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus