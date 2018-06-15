Share:

LONDON:- Argentinian tennis player Federico Coria has been suspended for eight months and fined $10,000 for committing breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program, it was announced Thursday. However, six months of Coria's ban has been suspended on condition he commits no further offences, with half of the fine ($5,000) suspended on the same terms. As a result, Coria has been banned from June 13 and is eligible to resume playing professional tennis from August 12, again assuming he commits no further offences. He was also found to committed a 'technical' breach of failing to co-operate with a Tennis Integrity Unit investigation. On May 25 this year, independent anti-corruption hearing officer Jane Mulcahy, a leading English lawyer, ruled Coria had failed to report corrupt approaches made to him in July and August 2015.–AFP