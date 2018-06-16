Share:

KHAIRPUR - Four people died and seven were hurt in a road accident near Loni Kot on Friday. A pickup was going to Khairpur from Karachi when reached near Loni Kot at Motorway Highway it falls on road due to which four labourers including Zamir Hussain, Suhbat Ali, Mehboob Ali and Nizamuddin of village Malheer Patto near Kumb district Khairpur died on the spot while, other seven others including Rashid Ali, Javed Ali, Shafique were injured seriously and they were shifted to Noorabad, Kamshoro and Hyderabad hospitals.

According to police, the labourers were working in a factory of Karachi and were going to celebrate the Eid to their Malheer Patto village.

TWO BODIES FOUND

A hanged body of youth found near Ghotki on Friday.

According to details, a hanged body in a tree was found near village Nabi Ghoto. Police took body into custody and shifted to Ghotki hospital for legal formalities. The body was identified as Arbab Ghoto.

Separately, a body of girl recovered from her house on Friday.

According to details, a body of girl Manzooran Nohpoto, 20, was found from her house at Sheral Nohpoto near setharja.

The Sethraja police shifted the body to Tharmirwha hospital for autopsy. Setharja police said after received report case will the registered.