French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte shake hands at the end of a joint press conference following their meeting at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris after a bitter diplomatic spat between France and Italy over the new Italian government's refusal to give the Aquarius rescue ship, carrying 629 migrants, permission to dock.

Conte called today for the European Union to set up centres to process migrants' asylum claims in their home countries, a proposal backed by French President Emmanuel Macron.