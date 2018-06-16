Share:

KARACHI - As the metrological department has forecasted rain in upcoming days and the season considered a prime breading season for mosquitoes and other insects, no step has been taken so far to eliminate the larvae of the insects.

Sources in Sindh Health Department said that anti-dengue and malaria fumigation drive in the metropolis could not be started yet due to lack of funds and despite the lapse of one year.

It is fact that malaria and other mosquito related cases are on the rise day-by-day. The mosquito larvae is rapidly increasing due to poor sanitation condition in the city but not effective measure has been taken so far to control the prevalence of dengue and malaria and other vector born diseases.

Sources said that as it is time of rain in Karachi and prime breeding season for the mosquitoes and other insects, the health department of the city government must start the anti mosquito drive after Eid holidays.

All large drains in the 18 town of the city are filled with garbage and best point for breeding of mosquitoes and other insects. The drains also would be channelised as soon as possible to eliminate the insects and larvae of mosquitoes.

However, there is no chance of channelising of drains and anti-fumigation drive due to lapse of funds of city government.

According to the website of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the fumigation drive was happened on July 2017, and a year has been passed but not step has been taken to initiate the fumigation drive in the city.

The source further added that said the fumigation drive would be happened only when the provincial authority takes strict notice on the matter. “They have to launch drive as soon as possible, otherwise, the hospital would be filled with patients of vector born disease in future,” the source added.