LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday confirmed the government was planning a major reshuffle in his department after Eid-ul-Fitar.

Under the current caretaker setup, all the field police officers serving in different districts and divisions would be reshuffled, the way they were replaced under caretaker set up in 2013.

The move comes days after the federal government replaced the police chiefs of all the four provinces as part an administrative strategy to ensure free, fair, and transparent general elections to be held across the country on July 25.

The newly-appointed police chief Kaleem Imam says the new postings and transfers would be ordered keeping in mind the previous record of the field officers. “If an officer has shown tremendous performance in the past we shall review the option of his transfer,” the provincial police officer told reporters during a brief chat at the central police office on Friday. A seasoned officer of the police service of Pakistan, Imam, took over as the charge as Punjab IGP on Friday and held deliberations with the staff. Imam said that the transfers and postings would be made from the rank of SHO to senior level across the province in order to make elections more transparent and impartial.

The IGP said that Punjab Police are utilising all available resources to ensure law and order in the province on the eve of Eid. He said that special security arrangements, for Eid prayers, have been finalized. Thousands of police will guard Masajids, Imambargahs and other open places of Eid gatherings. He said that officers having good repute with honesty and dedication would be given field postings while officers and officials who have any kind of political affiliation would be transferred to other provinces.

Responding to a question, he said that peaceful environment for transparent elections would be his top responsibilities. “For this purpose, all possible steps will be taken.

Nobody will be allowed to display weapons or firearms during the election campaigns. The violators (of the code of conduct) will be taken to task,” he warned. The police chief also said special directions had been issued to police force about the implementation of the code of conduct during elections and legal action would be taken against the violators accordingly.

While responding to another question about the apprehensions and doubts being raised by some political about the impartiality of the elections, the IG Punjab said, “It is crystal clear that there will be no compromise on the transparency of election process.” He said that strict disciplinary action would be taken if any policeman would be found involved in any kind malpractice. Referring to the local media, the IGP said that it is also responsibility of the media persons to uncover and report any breach of law they witness during the polls process. “A quick action will be taken against responsible persons and we will leave no stone unturned to maintain a peaceful environment across the province.”

In 2013, the government had reshuffled all the police and civil officers throughout the province. Also, the Punjab’s Central Police Office had introduced a comprehensive security strategy by constituting special task forces, comprising senior officials from the intelligence, security, and law enforcing agencies and local administration. “This pattern is likely to be followed again,” according to a government official who is familiar with the development.

The special task forces, also called intelligence and security committees, had been tasked to implement the Master-Plan to ward off any possible terror attempt besides providing security cover to the leading personalities and international delegates in 2013 elections.

This year again, the government will ensure close liaison among various intelligence, security, law enforcing agencies, and local administration at the provincial, regional, and district level. Special committees will monitor the security situation round-the-clock by ensuring proper contacts among different security, intelligence, and law enforcing agencies to maintain, peace, law and order. The task forces would also provide security cover to the national leaders, important personalities, and, international journalists during the General Elections 2018 across the Punjab province.

During the previous general elections, the Provincial Intelligence and Security committee were comprised of at least 11 members and the committee was headed by Additional-IG Punjab. Commandant PC, Additional-IG Special Branch, Additional-IG (CTD), DIG Operations Punjab, Additional Home Secretary Punjab, and representative of Intelligence Bureau, ISI, MI, and DG Rescue-1122, and DG Civil Defense were members of the provincial committee.

Similarly, the Regional Intelligence and Security Committee were comprise of eight members and headed by the RPO concerned. The DPOs, SPs of Special Branch and CTD, and a representative of divisional administration, Intelligence Bureau, ISI, MI, divisional head of the Rescue-1122, and divisional head of Civil Defense were members of each committee at district level. Again, these committees will not only share intelligence with the security committees on regular basis but also work actively on the threat assessments. These committees will also be responsible for proper implementation of the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan for the Election 2018.

