KARACHI - The matter of award of party tickets in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is intensifying day by day as the disgruntled PTI workers have urged party Chairman Imran Khan to direct the parliamentary board to accommodate sincere and loyal workers of Karachi chapter.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club on Friday, senior leader of PTI Karachi Chapter Subhan Ali Sahil stated PTI parliamentary board adopted discriminatory attitude during the distribution of tickets. The purpose of the presser is to bring this key matter in knowledge do PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Sahil adding the specific people those were now leading the affairs of party had abstained the workers away from Imran Khan.

He said PTI leader Arif Alvi with an aim to save his constituency awarded tickets to outsider. Similarly, Haleem Adil Sheikh who is also the member of parliamentary board awarded tickets to his brother and some influential women. He said Ali Zaidi who used to demand for the JIT of Aziz Baloch after making efforts has awarded the ticket to Baloch‘s business partner. Ali Zaidi had awarded the tickets5 to the people those were not even the part of PTI. Molvi Mehmood who sponsored PTI public gathering was given ticket on request of Alvi and Zaidi.

I want to bring the entire story of injustice in Knowledge of Imran and want the party chairman to take notice of the matter. We are not quitting PTI but raising voice against the injustice as per the teaching and ideology of Imran Khan, he added. Later, Subhan Ali Sahil, Dawar Khan Sabir along with the other workers reached Insaf House Karachi at staged sit-in. Talking to the media men the workers said that they were staging protest against injustice and it will continue until party leadership take action against leaders. And would also going to offer Eid-ul-fitar prayers outside Insaf House Karachi, they added. The sit-in was being observed till the filling of the report.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI that has been set favourite to mark victory in upcoming general election might lose large number of its die hard workers before polls. The workers terming the distribution of party tickets injustice with workers had came up with an impression that PTI leadership practicing favouritism had ignored its old workers those remained loyal to the party since its foundation. They further said that people joining from other parties have dominated PTI and had pushed seniors to the wall.