RAWALPINDI: Juma tul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month Ramazan was observed with religious zeal and fervour.

A large number of people thronged the mosques to offer Friday prayers and sought blessing of God Almighty.

In Rawalpindi, main congregation was held at Jamia Masjid in Banni area. Ulema and Khateeb in their sermons, highlighted the significance of Ramzan, Laila Tul Qadr, Aitekaf and Juma tul Wida urging faithful to get maximum benefit of them and seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty for the sins committed intentionally and unintentionally.

The scholars advised faithful to follow the teaching of Islam to successful in life and hereafter calling upon the Ummah to show unity for helping the suppressed Muslims especially in Palestine and Kashmir.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, stringent security measures were adopted to avert any untoward incident.–APP