PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan has directed for accelerating work on the remaining portion of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar. He assured an early visit of the project.

He was presiding over a meeting on BRT Peshawar at Chief Minister Secretariat on Friday. He was briefed on the latest position and details of the project. The meeting was also briefed about the work on the three reaches of BRT. Despite some irritants, work was in full progress on the project. The Reach-I would be completed by the end of July, Reach-II by mid August, while Reach-III stands completed.

Justice (Retd) Dost advised the participants of the meeting to create facilities for people with special needs and directed to fill ditches on the corridor of BRT to avert the danger of dengue larva. He also directed for smooth traffic flow during Eidul Fitr and reduction of environment hazards.

Addressing another meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, the caretaker chief minister directed to plan multi-storey buildings and assured the promulgation of an ordinance for the purpose adding that the rapid growth of population and environment changes necessitated the multi-storey constructions. He was briefed on the housing schemes and commercial projects.

The caretaker chief minister directed to increase green space and parks in the housing schemes. He also directed for car parking and fire extinction equipment in the multi-storey buildings. The government officials should be given plots and houses on easy instalments in these housing societies.

Earlier, addressing a meeting on Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar, Justice (Retd) Dost directed for addressing the grievances of the people. These services to the people should be monitored at all stages, he added. He also directed to start registration of illegal water connections and create awareness among the people about the use of scarcity of water resources.

The caretaker chief minister directed for water conservation involving the whole community and using modern techniques.