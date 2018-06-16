Share:

ISLAMABAD - The land acquisition for 800MW Mohmand dam has been started and work on the project will be started next year.

Earlier, the work was scheduled to start during September this year but now it’s going to start in 2019, official source told The Nation. The source said the process of land acquisition has been started and it would be completed in phases.

The source said that the government has divided 800MW Mohmand dam into two portions and the reservoir portion will cost Rs 114 billion. The ECNEC accorded approval to Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project at a cost of Rs309.558 billion with the cost of reservoir portion at Rs 114 billion. According to the ECNEC decision, the amount of Rs 114 billion will be funded by the federal government through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) while the remaining will be arranged by WAPDA.

The PML-N government had allocated Rs 2 billion for the project in the PSDP 2018-19. Official sources said that this is just a token allocation but will be increased in the upcoming PSDP after the ground-breaking of the project.

The dam will be a multi-purpose project which, besides producing 800MW electricity, will have a storage capacity of 1.29 million cubic meters of water that can be used for irrigation, flood mitigation and supply of drinking water to Peshawar and FATA. Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has already issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the construction of 800MW Mohmand dam but work on the project is awaiting ground-breaking. The project will be completed in six years.

As per the details, the initial estimated cost of the Mohmand project was $1.4 billion however due to the delaying tactics used by the Planning Commission its cost had reached $3 billion. Earlier, the name of the project was Munda but now it has been changed to Mohmand dam. Feasibility study of the project was completed in 2000 by a consortium led by Nippon Koei Inc., and financed by JICA, while contract for the detailed engineering design study (DEDS) was awarded to a consortium led by the Australian consultant SMEC, in June 2012.

The Australian company SMEC conducted the detailed survey of Probable Maximum Flood (PMF) of the Mohmand dam but the study was rejected by the Planning Commission and EU, saying the study has underestimated the flood water in the reservoir. The European Union rejected the design of the project on grounds that in the event of 30 per cent more flooding compared to floods of 2010, the structure of the dam will be impacted. However, later the issue was resolved.

Mohmand dam is a proposed multi-purpose concrete-faced rock-filled dam located on the Swat River approximately 37km north of Peshawar and 5km upstream of Mohmand Headworks in Mohmand Agency of Federally Administered Tribal Areas. Mohmand dam will store 1.29 million acre feet (MAF) of water for irrigation of 16737 acres of land, generate 800 megawatts (MW) of electricity, contributing about 2.4 billion units of electricity to the national grid every year. The total benefits of the project have been estimated at Rs 20.2 billion per annum. The construction of dam will mitigate the intensity of floods in Charsada and Nowshera districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Initially, the cost of the project was estimated $1.4 billion to be financed by the European Union (EU), however, no final agreement has been signed so far. The PC-II for detailed engineering design and document was approved by the CDWP in August 2001 but unfortunately the beginning of construction work was delayed by almost 17 years. However the fresh approval from CDWP and ECNEC has created a hope for the ground-breaking of the project.