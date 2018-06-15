Share:

rawalpindi - A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region has rounded up a land revenue officer on charges of tampering with land record, officials said on Friday.

The team headed by Circle Officer Headquarters Amjad Shehzad carried out a raid and arrested Khurshid Ahmed Patwari alias Pappu who was wanted by ACE in case number 5/18 as he was also absconding after the approval of judicial action against him.

The anti-graft body investigators produced the accused before duty judge Rawalpindi and sought 7 days physical remand.

However, the judge granted ACE Rawalpindi Region investigators four days of physical remand. The court also ordered the investigators to reproduce the accused before court on 19 June for further proceeding.