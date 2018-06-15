Share:

KHANEWAL-Media is the forth pillar of the state. Journalists are eyes and ears of the society as they hear and witness public problems and convey them to authorities concerned. Role of the journalist community is very viable, for they always pinpoint problems of the common man and point out ways for their resolution.

These views were expressed by Col (r) Zafar Iqbal, public relations officer and security manager of Nestle Pakistan Kabirwala Factory, during an address to an Iftar dinner here the other day. The Iftar dinner was hosted by Nestle Pakistan in honour of journalists of Khanewal and Kabirwala at Ramada Hotel, Multan. A large number of journalists from both cities including Qulzam Bashir Ahmed, president District Press Club, Khalid Mehmood Ch, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, Manzoor Hussain Bhatti, Imtiaz Ali Asad, Ali Imran Qureshi and Javaid Khan attended the Iftar dinner.

Speaking on the occasion, Col (r) Zafar Iqbal lauded the services of media and journalists, saying that journalists of the two cities were working with honesty and dedication. He added that the month of Ramadan, like rest of the Islamic world, was observed with religious fervour and devotion in Pakistan. He pointed out that fasting, besides offering health benefits, provides an opportunity to feel hunger and woes of the needy ones. He prayed for the wellbeing of Muslim Ummah, people of the two cities and Pakistan. He said that Nestle Pakistan was contributing to the development of national economy, adding that it was providing employment opportunities to thousands of skilled workers.

Waseem Ansir, Nestle employees relations manager, Fawad Ali Muzzafar Chishti, Nestle public relations and security executive and Ayaz Khan of CMC also attended the event. Anjum Bashir Ahmed, president Senior Working Journalist Forum Khanewal, appreciated the efforts of Nestle Pakistan for organising such a graceful event, providing opportunity to journalists to gather under one roof and share their issues and activities.