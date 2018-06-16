Share:

MOST to establish S&T Park, 3-4 in cubation centres next year

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) has planned to establish Science and Technology Park and three to four incubation centres at its Research and Development organization involving industry to make it successful intervention. For the purpose, the ministry will interact with other strategic research and development organizations like Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and NESCOM, SUPARCO, HMC, PAF Kamra and DESTO to come up with joint proposals. The collaboration would come up with translating defense and S&T capability into some solid products and transform the overall scene of product/technology development, official sources told APP. Some other focus areas of MOST will be capacity building of staff in public sector Research and Development organizations through PhD scholarships and training, rationalization of salaries and pay package of Research and Development staff in public sector organizations, they informed.

Moreover, they added, funding of developing project is also on priority of Ministry which are based on outcome of product development and its commercialization as well as innovative public-private investment models for transitioning technology out of public-sector labs.

CPEC helped deepen cooperation at regional level: Hu Chunhua

KUNMING (INP): Chinese vice premier Hu Chunhua has said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and similar arrangements with other countries have deepened socio-economic cooperation at the regional level. These corridors created strong bonds between South Asian and South East Asian Countries. South Asia is closed neighbor of China and an important partner of belt and road initiative. China has established bilateral commission to improve trade and investment with South Asian and South East Asian countries, he said this while addressing the opening ceremony fifth China-South Asia Expo. China's trade with South Asian countries is increasing. It is huge market of 3 billion people. Rising protectionism at global level is creating challenges. The Expo will increase trade and investment between China and South Asia. China will speed up connectivity and it is increasing construction infrastructure projects, he added.

The weeklong expo will continue till June 20. The delegates from Pakistan, South Asian and South East Asian Countries and representatives of International Organizations attended the ceremony.

The forum is holding 19 exhibition halls with around 8,500 booths, making it the biggest CSA Expo yet.

Pakistan's traders have also established stalls in a pavilion, displaying different products including, leather, garments, decoration pieces made from marbles and bross, carpets, wood furniture and other displayed in the different stalls getting attention of Chinese customers.

Addressing the opening ceremony, China's Deputy Minister for Commerce Mme Gao Yan said that Expo has become major important event of China and Asia and it is strengthening trade relationship between China and South Asian and South East Asian Countries.

The Expo will play an important role as an important platform for multilateral diplomacy, economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges with South Asia, Southeast Asia and even the rest of the world.

A series of events are being held simultaneously with the expo, including the 25th China Kunming Import and Export Commodities Fair, the 13th China-South Asia Business Forum, the Yunnan-South Asia and Southeast Asia Education Cooperation Forum, and the 3rd Yunnan Conference on International Exchange of Professionals.

Railways planning to utilise 10,913 acres barren land

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Railways is planning to utilise across the country 10,913 acres barren land by executing various projects to earn more revenue for the department. “Pakistan Railways has 8424 acres barren land in Punjab, 1346 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 263 in Sindh and 880 acres in Balochistan,” sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP. Giving details, they said, the department owns 1,67,690 acres land all over the country, out of which 90326 situated in Punjab, 39428 in Sindh, 28228 in Balochistan and 9,708 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They said that Pakistan Railways had leased out 15172 acres land for various purposes across the country and 3330 acres land is under encroachments of different government departments and individual. The sources said Pakistan Railways was using 1086 acres land for Railway Housing Societies in four provinces and 806 acres land is under the utilization of regular and non-regular slum areas (Katchi Abadies).

“Pakistan Railways has reserved 12808 acres land in four provinces for future operational use including 4364 acres in Punjab, 1800 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 900 acres in Sindh and 5744 acres in Balochistan,” they added.

To a question, they said that during tenure of the last government, Pakistan Railways has leased out 6496 acres railway land across the country to different departments and private persons to generate extra revenue.

"The land was leased and licensed out for various purposes including premium shops, stacking, agricultural and parking stands etc," they added.

Giving province wise breakup, they said that Pakistan Railways has leased out 5,132 acres in Punjab, 833 in Sindh, 470 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 59 acres in Balochistan.

To another question, they said that Railway Administration carried out six anti encroachment operations to retrieve its encroached lands from government departments and individuals.

They said that a total of 3594.488 acres Railway land has been retrieved with the assistance of Railway Police and District Administration since 01-2-2012 till 31-8-2017.

Construction work on GB Industrial Zone to be completed at end of 2018

GILGIT (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman has said that role of traders and industrialists in the development of the GB was of paramount importance and his government was not oblivious to addressing their problems. Talking to a delegation of GB Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, he said that he was in constant touch with the high ups of the FBR in Islamabad to address core problems of the trading community. We desire to address genuine problems of the traders and industrialists, he told the delegates. He maintained that before launching of WEBOK system in GB, there should have been consultative session between the traders’ reps and Custom officers. The PMLN government exempted GB for five years from all kind of taxes. The traders should benefit from this facility of tax exemption. Construction work on industrial zone would be completed before the start of next calendar year.

The industrialists would be given special incentives in the zone.

The Chief Minister said that new mega electricity projects would be launched soon in the GB. The GB was bestowed with God Gifted potential in mineral, agriculture, poultry, fisheries and hotel industry sectors which would be exploited to the full.