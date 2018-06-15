Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-Preparations have been completed to celebrate Eidul Fitr with religious zeal and fervour amid high security arrangements.

Police have planned foolproof security to maintain law and order.

Talking to The Nation, DPO Ahmed Nawaz Cheema said that a comprehensive security plan is being strictly implemented in view of heavy rush in bazaars. He said that special arrangements had been made for the security on the eve of Eid and Eid days.

He said that the DSP traffic has made effective traffic arrangements on Eid to ensure unhindered traffic flow. More than 1,000 policemen have been deputed on the special duties for Eid in district.

Movement of people touched its peak on Thursday at general bus and van terminals amid complaints of overcharging against transport owners. Although district authorities claimed that overcharging will not be allowed, complaints are still there.

Women and children thronged markets and business centres in the last effort to complete shopping for the big occasion. Though majority of people have already done shopping but still there are a large number of people who always- wait till Eid night. Throughout the city, stalls have sprung up, selling cosmetics, earrings, clothes, bangles and mehndi. Most of these bazaars have been decorated with festive lights. There are a large number of such stalls particularly in markets including Saddr Bazaar, Rani Bazaar and Liaqat bazaar.

Talking to The Nation, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ibrahim Junaid said Eid demands sharing of its joys with the poor and oppressed people and it is our religious, moral and national obligation not to forget deprived and underprivileged people in Eid festivities.

Regional Police officer Dr Shoail Habib Tajik said that we all should offer special prayers on the occasion for the survival, solidarity and prosperity of the country as well as complete elimination of terrorism and crimes. Family of martyrs should not be ignored on this occasion.

First time in harsh hot season majority of the local political representative including Leghari, Khosa, Gorchani, Lund, Qaisrani, Buzdar, Dareshak and Khitran tribe's lord will celebrate Eidul Fitr at their native homes due to upcoming election 2018.

Kashmiris mark Eidul Fitr today

MIRPUR (AJK) -Azad Jammu & Kashmir all is set to celebrate Eidul Fitr with traditional religious zeal and devotion with the renewal of the resolve to continue acting upon and upholding the teachings of Islam. The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands including Indian held Jammu & Kashmir and for early success of the Kashmir freedom movement. In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special Eidul Fitr prayer congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot, Hattiyan, Havaili and Neelam valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, eidgahs and open places.