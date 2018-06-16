Share:

GUJRANWALA - A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) caught an additional sub divisional officer (SDO) of Gepco taking bribe from a citizen at Kamoke here the other day.

According to an FIA source, a citizen submitted a complaint to the FIA authorities stating that Rana Javed Tahir, additional SDO of Gepco, had demanded money form him as bribe for his legal work. Responding to the complaint, FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel ordered the officials concerned to investigate the matter. SHO Rana Mustehsan Khan along with Special Magistrate Imtiaz Ali Baig conducted a raid and caught the additional SDO receiving Rs35,000 as bribe from a complainant. A case has been registered against him.