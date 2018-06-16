Share:

KARACHI:- Al-Khidmat Foundation on Friday distributed Eid gifts amongst hundreds of orphan children of Lyari under its Orphan Care Programme.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Zone chief Abdul Rasheed distributed new clothes, toys and other items amongst the orphans so that they can celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr like other children. This is the fourth time that Eid gifts were distributed by the Al-Khidmat as similar sort of programme were also held during Ramazan. The children expressed happiness and thanked Al-Khidmat for remembering them on the occasion of Eid.

Speaking on the occasion, Rasheed said that Al-Khidmat is serving the humanity by taking care of orphans, adding that this is the responsibility of the government which is being tendered by Al-Khidmat. “The children who do not have a shelter of father are deprived of many facilities. Due to unavailability of resources, they cannot continue their study. Al-Khidmat is fulfilling its religious and moral obligation by taking care of the orphans,” He said that it is the big virtue as our Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) himself took care of orphans and gave them education. The JI leader urged the people to cooperate with the Al-Khidmat in this work for humanity.

On the occasion, former MPA Babu Ghulam Hussain, Al-Khidmat Child Care representative Muhammad Haroon Rajput and other leaders of JI were also present.