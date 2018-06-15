Share:

LAHORE - The citziens are celebrating Eidul Fitr today. Following Iftar on the last day of Ramazan Friday, people took to the markets to give final touches to Eid preparations.

roads wear deserted look

Roads in the provincial capital wore a deserted look as non-natives left for their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their family and friends.

A great rush of people was observed at major bus stands and railway station. Buses were seen overcrowded with people perched on rooftop to travel to their hometowns.

Some people who left behind started to throng major bus stands including Badami Bagh, Chowk Yateem Khana, Bund Road, Niazi Bus Stand, Thokar Niaz Baig and Shahadra Bus stand to reach their destination on Friday.

A number of complaints regarding overcharging by transporters were observed which also caused exchange of harsh words between commuters and crew members.

On the other hand, transporters said that there were a number of issues faced by transporters on the eve of Eid as shortage of drivers and conductors, lack of availability of proper mechanics and other related staff, due to which they have to increase fares.

Meanwhile, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have also launched a campaign to check overcharging and overloading in public service vehicle and implement rules and laws on national highways. Arrangements to facilitate visitors being finalized at Lahore, Safari Zoo

Safari, Zoo staff ordered to facilitate visistors

Lahore-5 Wildlife Safari Zoo deputy director and Lahore Zoo director have been directed their teams to improve arrangements including security to facilities visitors at Lahore Zoo and Safari Zoo during Eidul Fitr holidays.

The direction was issued by Punjab Wildlife and Parks Director General Khalid Ayaz Khan here on Friday while reviewing the security arrangements at Lahore Zoo and Safari Zoo in connection with Eidul Fitr holidays.

Later, briefing to the media, the DG said that 6 walkthrough gates were being installed at entrance points of Lahore Zoo besides a walk through gate would be on standby.

He said that twelve metal detectors would be used for checking of visitors before their entry, adding that 32 cameras had been installed for ensuring proper security.

He further said that special arrangements had been made to ensure the provision of cold drinking water to the people.

Earlier, Khalid Ayaz Khan visited the Safari Zoo and he was told that 50 security personnel had been deployed while police personnel would also perform duty.

Traffic plan had also been evolved to facilitate visitors of Safari Zoo. The DG directed the Wildlife Safari Zoo deputy director Ch Shafqat Ali to ensure the required maintenance of boundary fence, showing no negligence in this regard.

OUR STAFF REPORTER/app