islamabad - City policy on Friday rejected rumors regarding closing down of an outlet in F-9 Park area due to security threats.

“It was a routine search operation in and around F-9 park and the surrounding jungle area carried out by police along with other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) every now and then in different parts of the city,” the police sources said in a statement issued here today.

The objective is to strengthen security of the city and to gauge response and preparedness of LEAs.

to meet any security challenge in a coordinated move.

“Islamabad is at peace, stop spreading false information,” the statement added.