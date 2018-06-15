Share:

KASUR/OKARA-The district police have devised a comprehensive plan in view of providing foolproof security to Eid congregations and recreation places during Eid days.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat, as many as 1,500 policemen will be deployed to guard 426 Eid congregations. He said that the police would ensure stringent measures to provide security to the sensitive-declared mosques and imambargahs. "The squads of Elite Force and Muhafiz Force will conduct patrol in adjoining areas of such mosques and imambargahs," the DPO said, adding that the cops would also be stationed on rooftops of the houses surrounding these worship places. He said ban on loudspeakers, arms' display and aerial firing would be implemented strictly.

The DPO said that there was a large number of people visiting markets, bazaars and other public places on Chand Raat. "Therefore, the district police have set up 26 pickets at different public places including Kasur Garden, Ganda Singhwala Border, Mehtabi Lake Changa Manga and Head Balloki and the people, visiting these places, will undergo a security check," he added. He said that the police officials who would perform duty during Eid days at the public places included a superintendent of police, six deputy superintendents of police, 23 inspectors, 72 sub inspectors, 138 assistant sub inspectors, 139 head constables, 1,013 constables, 248 police qaumi razakar and 476 other volunteers.

The DPO pointed out that the police were making all out efforts for the maintenance of peace during Eid days. He urged people belonging to all walks of life including Ulema, lawmakers, traders, journalists and lawyers to cooperate with the police in this noble cause.

EID SECURITY

The OKARA District Police have finalised security arrangements and public protection plan during Eidul Fitr days. The faithful will have to pass through four security checks of police to reach mosques, eidgahs and imambargahs.

For the purpose, as many as 2,500 policemen will be deployed across the district. They will frisk people, coming to worship places to offer Eid prayers. They will also be responsible for ensuring peace during Eid days. In this connection, a meeting was organised at Tayyab Saeed Shaheed Police Lines. Police high-ups of Okara district attended the meeting. It was told in the meeting that 841 places including mosques, imambargahs and eidgahs have been allotted for Eid congregations and they would be provided foolproof security. Amongst 841, 13 big religious congregations would be held at open sites. These sites would be surrounded by police force. People coming to the congregations would be thoroughly frisked. The police officials would remain on high alert to respond to any untoward situation.

Stringent security measures would be ensured at all the exit and entry points of Eid congregations. Lady police officials would be deputed for frisking of women at congregations or recreation places. The squads of Elite Force would conduct patrol in streets and roads leading to Eid congregations. The parks and recreation sites would also be well guarded. During the meeting, the police officers were warned that no slackness on the part of cops would be tolerated.

Cops to guard 1,000 Eid congregations



MULTAN - The district police have evolved a comprehensive security plan to secure over 1,000 congregations taking place in Multan district on eve of Eid.

Police sources said that the traffic and security plan for Eidul Fitr has been finalised under which Cantonment Bazaar, Gardezi Market, Hussain Agahi Chowk and many other areas have been declared no vehicle zones. The government has issued directives to the police to keep security at high alert on Eid. The local authorities also issued a warning that in case of any killings due to poisonous liquor, the concerned SHO and DSP would be held responsible. Sources said that police were issued direction for strict checking at the entry and exit points of the city and keep secret vigil through CCTV cameras at Sher Shah, Head Muhammadwala, Qadirpur Rawan and Basti Malook Check-Posts. Police sources said that the security has been beefed up to safeguard about 1,000 Eid congregations going to take place in Multan district.

Out of 1,000 congregations, about 170 fall in A category, 617 B and 160 C. Security was beefed up at A category gatherings.

The Eid security plan would be supervised by the CPO and besides cops appointed in different areas of city, at least five reserve companies would remain stand by in police lines. The cops have been directed to display their duty cards while the organizers of Eid congregations have been directed to fix separate ways for entry and exit.

Chairing a meeting held to finalize traffic plan, the Chief Traffic Officer directed the wardens to ensure their presence at their duty points and behave well with the citizens. He said that special squads had been set up to check one wheeling on flyovers.