Share:

LALAMUSA-Gujrat District Council Chairman Ch Tanveer Ahmed has said water filtration plants will be set up at each union council across the district.

Talking to the media at Kharian, he also said that contaminated water was a big health hazard as it causes deadly diseases. Therefore, he said, the matter had been taken seriously as top priority. The company establishing these water filtration plants and chairman of respective UC would be made responsible under an agreement with the district council, for the proper functioning of the plants. He maintained that an awareness campaign would also be launched in district asking the people to take safe water for drinking purposes from the proposed plants to avoid diseases. Each plant would cost Rs1 million or a little more and this mega project would directly be supervised by the District Council, he concluded.

Officer booked for taking bribe

GUJRANWALA-A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) caught an additional sub divisional officer (SDO) of Gepco taking bribe from a citizen at Kamoke here the other day.

According to an FIA source, a citizen submitted a complaint to the FIA authorities stating that Rana Javed Tahir, additional SDO of Gepco, had demanded money form him as bribe for his legal work. Responding to the complaint, FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel ordered the officials concerned to investigate the matter. SHO Rana Mustehsan Khan along with Special Magistrate Imtiaz Ali Baig conducted a raid and caught the additional SDO receiving Rs35,000 as bribe from a complainant. A case has been registered against him.