ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has demanded the removal of Intelligence Bureau Director-General and a few other senior officers for their alleged involvement in political manoeuvring ahead of July 25 elections.

In a letter written to Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk, PTI Senior Vice-President Ali Zaidi has demanded the removal of IB DG Dr Suleman Khan, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan, and some of its subordinates for allegedly “running a political cell in IB only to benefit the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.

“I, being central office0bearer of the PTI, want to draw your kind attention to few reported facts that will have serious consequences on holding of free and fair elections,” Zaidi said while addressing the caretaker PM.

He said that during the past few years, the role of the IB has remained “controversial owing to its strong ties with political personalities including the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and other family members of House of Sharifs.”

He alleged that “former spymaster and ex-DG IB, Aftab Sultan was found serving, both in and outside country, Nawaz Sharif even after his disqualification by the Supreme Court”. “He built a team under him which ran political cell within IB to serve his vested interest,” the letter said.

“After his retirement on 2nd April, the post of DG IB was deliberately kept vacant approximately two months by then PML-N government only to choose a suitable candidate who can serve the PML- N and appointment of Dr Suleman Khan is a designed step in this direction,” the letter maintained.

Zaidi said that “the selection of the IB DG was made in consultation with an already existing core team of the political cell to ensure continuity of services to the PML- N”.

“This core team includes Shujat Ullah Qureshi, JDG (DG secretariat), Awais Ayyub (Director DG secretariat), Bilal Riaz Burki (PSO to DG IB), Nafees Macci (Joint Director Admin) and Fawad Asad Ullah (JDG CRHQ),” PTI leader further alleged. “This team also runs a housing scheme whose money is used for political manoeuvring,” he said.

“The PTI, being a frontline stakeholder, requests the removal of current IB chief and also disbanding of the political cell within the IB to ensure free and fair election,” he demanded.

“I once again request your Excellency to take immediate action as failure will taint the image of caretaker government and also jeopardize the holding of a free and fair election. Your Excellency, it is history in the making and any right or wrong step taken by caretaker set up will have long resonance in years to come,” Zaidi said.