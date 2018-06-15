Share:

islamabad - A group of workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf in a review application has demanded from party chief Imran Khan to reconsider his decision of contesting July 25 elections from NA-53 (Islamabad).

The group of PTI workers supported by Chaudhry Ilyas Mehrban, a local party leader, has made a plea in the review application that the decision of distribution of tickets for two constituencies of Islamabad, NA-52 and NA-53, be reviewed.

The deadline for the submission of the review applications to the party’s central secretariat expired on Thursday night.

Khan is contesting election from five National Assembly seats including from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Bannu and Mianwali.

In the review application, the workers have maintained that Mehrban was declared a favourite candidate for both NA-52 and NA-53 in the surveys conducted by the party. But the parliamentary board in the first phase awarded tickets to Raja Khurram Nawaz for NA-52 and Amir Kayani, a close aide to the PTI chief, for NA-53.

However, after the protest of party workers on the social media, the decision was changed and Imran Khan himself decided to contest election from NA-53, the application said. It said that the board awarded a ticket to Kayani from NA-61 (Rawalpindi).

The application said that it apparently looked that Khan decided to contest election himself to teach a lesson to party workers who had protested over the earlier decision. Khan never desired to contest election from that constituency, the workers maintained and added that it was rare that two main leaders of party, Khan and Asad Umar, were contesting from the same area out of total three constituencies of Islamabad. The application said that it looked that the decision was made on some personal liking and disliking. Umar is contesting election from NA-54.

The application said that the decision should be withdrawn to get the workers out of the sheer disappointment. The workers are not happy with the decision and this is also reflective at the time of submission of nomination papers of Khan for NA-53. Only 10 to 12 people including two to four lawyers were present at the time of submission of his papers though local workers were asked to make sure their presence through a special message, the application said.

The application said that the decision could also have effect on other constituencies as well.

Repeated attempts were made to contact PTI Additional Secretary General Arshad Dad to get his point of view as he was receiving review applications but he did not respond.

Earlier, Khan had told old party workers and loyalists to submit review applications with party’s central secretariat if they think that the tickets had been without merit. He had announced the decision after old party workers had launched a protest over the award of tickets in the first phase by the parliamentary board. He had said that he would himself review all the appeals.

Earlier, on June 8 in the first phase, the PTI had announced its 173 candidates out of total 272 National Assembly seats and 310 candidates out of total 577 seats of provincial assemblies.