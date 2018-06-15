Share:

SADIQABAD-Future of the Pakistani youth cannot become brighter without introducing rigorous reforms in the prevailing education system.

This was stated by Govt Girls High School Ahmedpur Lamma principal Rashida Kamil during an address to a seminar organised under the auspices of Pakistan Life Care Foundation (PLCF) here the other day.

She said that parents were bound to arrange quality education for their children, adding that the Pakistani nation could touch the heights of glory by imparting modern education to young generation. She said there were 2,000 girl students studying in 15 classrooms at the school. She added that the school needed 18 classrooms to accommodate them, expressing her optimism that the PLCF would cooperate with the school management for construction of three classrooms.

On the occasion, PLCF chairman Mian Sharif Rashid said that the organisation was involved in numerous public welfare projects. He assured that his organisation would ensure all possible efforts for the construction of classrooms for the students.

Local notables including Sheikh Khalifa Public School principal Arif Younus Khan, Dr Majid, Tasneem Fazli, Tabassum Sherani, Ahmed Nadeem Faiz and Samina Ashraf attended the seminar.