Share:

LOS ANGELES-Rihanna has confirmed she is in the studio working on new music to follow her 2016 LP, ‘Anti’,’ and last year’s collaborations ‘Lemon’ and ‘Wild Thoughts’.

The 30-year-old Bajan star is keeping details close to her chest, but has reassured fans that they can expect to hear something new from the star - who featured on DJ Khaled’s ‘Wild Thoughts’ and N.E.R.D’s ‘Lemon’ last year - at some point. Appearing on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ on Friday night (15.06.18), she teases: ‘’I am actually in the studio at the moment.’’ However, when asked when fans can expect new tunes, she said: ‘’You’ll just have to wait and see.’’

The ‘Diamonds’ singer was promoting her new movie, ‘Ocean’s 8’, and made performer Olly Alexander from Years & Years’ dreams come true being in the same room as his idol.

He said: ‘’I couldn’t sleep when I found out who would be on the show.’’

Asked which of them is his favourite, he said: ‘’It’s you, it’s you, it’s you! You have been such an inspiration to me and I love you.’’ Rihanna’s castmates Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett and Helen Bonham Carter are also on the ITV show.

In April, it was rumoured that Rihanna is rumoured to be working on two new albums.

The singer was reportedly disappointed with how her last LP, ‘Anti’ performed, and is planning to storm the charts with a double-disc record of sizzling tracks.

A source said at the time: ‘’Rihanna wasn’t happy with how her last album performed - even though she loved how it turned out, she knows she needs a new project full of smash hits to avoid two back-to-back flops.

‘’She’s currently recording two albums - one full of chart-friendly songs, and another made up of moody and experimental tracks - and is considering releasing a double disc if she feels the songs won’t mesh well on the same album.’’

‘Anti’ was released in 2016 and was placed at number 32 in the UK in the end of year charts and five in the 2016 US Billboard 200.

It was reported last year that Rihanna had registered two new songs with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers copyright organisation (ASCAP) titled ‘Phatty’ and ‘Only One Who Knows’. ‘Phatty’ is thought to have been co-written with reggae artist Buju Banton.