DERA GHAZI KHAN-Returning Officer Majid Karim Farooq has fixed 18 June 2018 for submission of the reply from former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, who submitted nomination papers for contesting election from NA-192 constituency.

Former President District Bar Association (DBA) DG Khan Behram Khan Buzdar on Thursday filed an objection to the nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in NA-192.

The applicant pleaded that Shehbaz Sharif did not fulfill the criteria to contest the election because there are still many cases under trial regarding his corruption in courts including Super Court of Pakistan, High Courts and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Therefore, the nomination papers of Shehbaz be rejected being a dishonest person, he pleaded.

Talking to The Nation, Behram alleged that Shehbaz was nominated as accused in the case of Model Town Lahore massacre of 17 June 2014 when 14 protesters were killed by the police.

He said a case of corruption in the Multan Metro Bus Project (MMBP) is also underway in NAB Multan. In October 2017 NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal had ordered inquiries into alleged corruption in MMBP. Furthermore, NAB had summoned Shehbaz Sharif to answer the alleged corruption scandal revolving around Punjab Government's Ashiana Housing Scheme. Front man of Shehbaz's Ahad Cheema, ex-director general of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), is facing trial regarding the project.

He added NAB had identified major irregularities in the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme run under the supervision of Higher Education Commission (HEC). Shehbaz was involved in these irregularities, he further alleged. "Auditor General of Pakistan has unearthed a major fiscal scam of 30 billion rupees in the Sasti Roti Scheme. The scheme was closed after reports of wide-scale misappropriations in the tandoors and flour mills," he alleged. Behramalso alleged that Shehbaz was involved in scam of Yellow Cab Scheme too.