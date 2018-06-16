Share:

KHAIRPUR - The Prime Minister Secretariat released Rs51.1 million for treatment of 17 poor patients of district Ghokti on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Sayed Aijaz was wrote a letter to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in which recommended for the treatment of 17 poor deserved patients of district Ghokti.

The Prime Minister Secretariat released the fund of Rs51.1 million, in this regard the deputy commissioner said many more applications have been received from poor people for their treatment and on merit they will recommended for their treatment.