LOS ANGELES:- San Francisco is to get its first female black mayor after a knife-edge election, with the African American population in decline in the famously liberal Californian city. London Breed campaigned on her modest upbringing and a pledge to address the overwhelmingly white and Hispanic city's housing crisis, winning with just over 50 percent of the vote. "No matter where you come from, no matter what you decide to do in life, you can do anything you want to do," the 43-year-old, who will be the only female mayor in the 15 largest US cities, said.–AFP

"Never let your circumstances determine your outcome in life."