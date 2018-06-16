Share:

LAHORE - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the UN demand for investigation into human rights abuses in Indian-held Kashmir.

Commenting upon the United Nations report on Indian atrocities against Kashmiris, Shehbaz Sharif supported the demand for establishing a commission of inquiry on the human rights violations by the Indian forces in Held Kashmir. He also supported the demand of the UN high commissioner for human rights to repeal the draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act, which the Indian government had enforced to suppress the Kashmiri Muslims in the occupied valley.

The PML-N president said over 6,000 pellet-gun victims and thousands of maimed Kahsmiris testify to India’s crimes against humanity and are an eye opener for the international community.

Condemning the assassination of Kashmiri journalist and Rising Kashmir Editor Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar, Shehbaz Sharif said he was martyred for speaking and writing the truth. “My sympathies are with the bereaved family of Shujaat Bokhari who remained courageous in his writings.”

Referring to the Indian army chief’s statement that the dialogue is the only solution to the Kashmir problem, the PML-N President said the Indian army chief had endorsed Pakistan’s point of view.

“The hearts of Kashmiris cannot be won with the use of brutal force,” Shehbaz said. He assured the Kashmiri people of Pakistan’s unflinching support, adding truth and justice would definitely prevail. He said the PML-N is committed to protecting and promoting the Kashmir cause.