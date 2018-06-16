Share:

Lahore - PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif exchanged Eid greetings with Turkish President Tayyab Erdogan on Friday, and they also discussed Pakistan-Turkish relations during a wide ranging telephone conversation.

President Erdogan especially inquired about PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif and asked that for conveying his good wishes to him, and also asked about health and welfare of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

Mian Shehbaz Sharif also extended his best wishes to President of Turkey for the upcoming elections there on June 24. President Erdogan also appreciated Pakistan’s support on Palestine issue at the UN, on which Turkey is playing a vanguard role.

President Erdogan also expressed good wishes for the stability and success of Pakistan. Separately, the PML-N president also exchanged Eid greetings with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and discussed Pakistan-Turkish relations.