Mehwish Wali

The first day of the month of Shawwal, which is the only day in that month when Muslims are not permitted to fast is the day of Eidul Fitr . The first day of the Eid month depends on any lunar Hijri month.

"EID" means recurring happiness or festivity. Eidul Fitr is a unique festival. It has no connection with any historical event nor is it related to the changes of seasons or cycles of agriculture. It is not a festival related in any way to worldly affairs

This day, in Muslim world, brings rejoicing and happiness. The rejoicing is not, however, at the departure of the month of Ramazan; it is the happiness which man feels after successfully completing an important task. Eidul fitr (the festival of fast breaking) falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic year, following the month of Ramadan in which the Holy Quran was revealed and the month for fasting.

The Islamic Eids are unique in every way. To them there can be no similar in any other religion or any other socio-political system. Beside the highly spiritual and moral characteristics of Eidul Fitr , it has matchless.

Significance:

Its significance is purely spiritual. It is the day when the Muslims thank Allah for having given them the will, the strength and the endurance to observe fast and obey His commandment during the holy month of Ramadhan. Eid-ul-Fitr is the perfect occasion

to thank the great Allah for helping the devotees in culminating the scared month of fasting with utmost sincerity and integrity. Devotees who fast during Ramadan are blessed by Allah the Great, and Allah washes off their past sins. The essence of Eid-ulFitr lies in a number of facets. Herein are a few of them.

Day of Devotion:

Eid synonyms to celebration, celebration in the name of Allah and devoting oneself completely to the Almighty. On Eid, Muslims after taking a shower early morning pray to the Lord for his kindness and grace.

Day of Charity:

Eid doesn’t just stand for an extravaganza it also involves charity and kindness for the poor and the needy. It is believed that Eid is the best occasion to give charity and Muslims are recommended to assist the poor in bettering his life by whatever means possible. Muslims perform charity before going to the mosque in the morning.

Thanksgiving Day:

Of course Eid is the best moment for the Muslims to thank Allah and offer gratitude for showering his blessings and helping them to fulfill their spiritual obligations during the month of Ramadan.

Day of Remembrance:

Eid definitely is the day to commemorate the magnificence Allah and his kind favors.

Day of Victory:

Eid is the celebration of the success in ending the Ramadan with truthfulness and genuineness. The follower who victoriously attains his holy rights receives the Eid with a triumphant spirit.

Day of Harvest:

Allah rewards abundance to those who follow Allah’s path of sincerity, truthfulness, justice, equality, love, worship, peace and harmony.

Day of Pardon:

Eid is the best opportunity to show ones resilience and firmness against the evils. On Eid the worshippers whole-heartedly pray for forgiveness for their past sins and strength in faith. And Allah surely rewards those who pray with earnestness and honesty.

Day of Peace:

Eid spreads the message of peace in the world and more importantly within ones one self. With the establishment of peace within ones heart, following Allah’s law and leading a disciplinary life the true followers is graced by the Allah.

Thus, Eid-ul-Fitr holds immense importance in the life of the Muslims. It’s the way to reach the Great Allah and seek his divine blessings and rewards.

Sunnah of Eid:

1.Wake up early.

2. Offer Salatul Fajr.

3. Take a Ghusal (bath) after Fajr.

4. Dress up, putting on best clothes available, whether new or cleaned old ones.

5. Use itar (cologne).

6. Use perfume (men only).

7. Pay Zakaat-al-Fitr before Salaat-al-Eid (on Eid-al-Fitr).

8. Offer Salaat-al-Eid

Eid-ul-Fitr is a day of victory the individual who succeeds in securing his spiritual rights and growth receives the Eid with a victorious spirit. The individual who faithfully observes the duties, which are associated with Eid, is a triumphant one.

He proves that he holds a strong command over his desires, exercises and a sound self-control and enjoys the taste of disciplinary life. And once a person acquires these qualities he has achieved his greatest victory, because the person who mows how to control himself and discipline his desires is free form sin and wrong, from fear and cowardice, from, vice and indecency, from jealousy and greed, from humiliation and all other causes of enslavement.

So when he received the 'Eid', which marks the achievement of this freedom he is in fact, celebrating his victory and the Eid thus becomes a Day of victory.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a harvest day. All good workers in the service of God, all the faithful believers reap the fruit of their good deeds on the Day, as God grants His mercy and blessings abundantly.

The Islamic Society, on the other hand, collects the due subscriptions to religious brotherhood and social responsibility, in which subscriptions are paid in the form of mutual love, sympathy and concern.

Every member of the Islamic Society will be reaping some fruits or collecting some revenue, in one way or another. God gives infinitely, especially to those who are sincerely concerned with the general welfare of their fellow believers.

Eid is a Day of forgiveness when the Muslim assembles in the congregation of the Day they all whole-heartedly pray for forgiveness and strength of faith. And God has assured those who approach Him with sincerity of His mercy and forgiveness.

In that pure assembly and highly spiritual congregation any true Muslim would feel ashamed of himself before God to hold any enmity or ill feelings towards his brethren.