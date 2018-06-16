Share:

QUETTA: In Balochistan, steps are being taken to utilise more and more solar energy to meet consumers’ demand in the province. A spokesman of Provincial Energy Department told state-run Radio Pakistan that solar energy plants would be installed in Bosthan and District Pishin with cooperation of Kuwait Investment Authority, which will generate 100 megawatts electricity. Spokesman said that there is proposal to set up a technical laboratory at a cost of 300 million rupees to check solar energy equipments. Energy Department has prepared a scheme “Home Solar Advanced” to provide loans to government employees for home solar system. -NNI