KARACHI-Lightingale Productions hosted a screening to launch the official trailer for the upcoming summer blockbuster TEEFA IN TROUBLE at Nueplex Cinemas in Karachi. All set to release worldwide on 20th July in partnership with Yash Raj Films, the trailer for TEEFA IN TROUBLE is being released across 1200 screens worldwide.

The three-minute trailer of TEEFA IN TROUBLE has all the elements from romance to action and comedy taking the cinema goers to fun filled roller coaster ride featuring Ali Zafar as Teefa - ace enforcer, collector, and lovable rogue, trouble is his middle name! He heads from the by-lanes of Lahore on orders from Butt Sahab, a Lahori gangster, to the super highways of Warsaw to bring Anya - daughter of the Polish gangster “Bonzo”, to wed Butt’s beloved son “Billu Butt”. With Bonzo’s bullies and the police on one side, and Butt’s goons on the other, Teefa is in serious Trouble this time!

The trailer launch event for TEEFA IN TROUBLE was attended by the multi-talented superstar Ali Zafar who leads the cast along with Maya Ali, Javed Sheikh, Mahmood Aslam and director Ahsan Rahim. Also in attendance were film director Wajahat Rauf, actress Maria Wasti, musician Asad Ahmed and CEO Mandviwalla Entertainment, Nadeem Mandviwaala along with members of the esteemed press.