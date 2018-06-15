Share:

LAHORE - Foolproof security arrangements were made to provide security cover to people during Jumatul Wida prayers. According to police, more than 10,000 policemen along with personnel of Dolphin and Police Response Unit performed security duties outside mosques and Imam Bargahs while police mobile vans, motorcycle squads, and others have been deployed on duty. Whereas, 15,000 trained volunteers also performed security duties.

The police had also made effective security arrangements at bus stands, shopping malls, metro bus stations and others.

As part of security measures, the police pickets were set up at all important entry and exit points for checking the movement suspected vehicles. Various police teams conducted search and sweep operations in their areas concerned.

Man commits suicide

LAHORE - A man committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Balochni police station.

Police said on Friday that 37-year-old Fakhar Abbas, a resident of Chak No 68-RB got infuriated after quarreling with his family members.

He ended his life after hanging himself with a tree. The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

APP