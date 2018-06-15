Share:

rawalpindi - Torrential rain in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Friday crippled routine life in the twin cities as several areas were flooded with rain water causing damage to property and other household equipment.

In Pindi, three children were reportedly also flashed away in Nullah at Dhoke Khaba. The supply of electricity was also suspended in a number of areas for several hours during the heavy rain.

The sewage also overflowed in several locations including Cantt and Garrison, Shehbaz Town, Chak Jalal Din, Quaid Azam Colony, Shakrial, Nadim Colony, Javed Colony, Arya Mohala, Sadiqabad exposed the poor performance of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards, Tehsil Municipal Corporation, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA). However, the level of water in Nullah Leh was up.

The rain water also entered house located in low laying areas. People could be seen pumping out rain water with tubs and drums. Committee Chowk and Pirwadhai Underpasses were also flooded.

A bumper to bumper traffic jam also occurred on almost all the roads including Katcheri, GT Road, Jhelum Road, Airport Road, Civil Line, Jhanda Cheechi, Rashid Minhas Road, Murree Road, Haider Road, Kashmir Road, Peshawar Road, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Commercial Market, Faizabad And Dhoke Kala Khan posing hardships for commuters. All the business activities also hampered due to heavy rain.

On the other hand, the heat stricken people took sigh of relief as heavy rain turned the hot weather pleasant. Many people could be seen taking bath in rain.

“We are praying for long for rain and today God has accepted our prayers and blessed us with rain” said Ahmed Khan, a citizen.

Amir Jamal, another citizen, said “we had been worrying because of the scorching heat and were planning to go to Murree to celebrate Eid. Now, after the weather rain, we will celebrate Eid in Rawalpindi,” he said.