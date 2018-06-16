Share:

PESHAWAR - A tough contest is expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Awami National Party (ANP) in NA-31, as both the parties claim to have highest number of votes in the constituency after delimitation.

Those who have submitted nomination papers for NA-31 include ANP’s senior leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Shaukat Ali of PTI, Ziaullah Afridi of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Saddique Paracha of Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA).

If MMA forms an alliance with any other political party, it will improve its position. PTI candidate Shaukat Ali is a new face. NA-31, situated in the middle of Peshawar, is one of the most congested constituencies of the city, where ANP and PTI have strong vote banks and both will give each other a tough competition. Though, PTI candidate is a new face contesting for the National Assembly seat, the area still has a large number of PTI supporters. Youth and newly registered voters mostly support PTI. Youngsters supporting PTI compare today’s peaceful environment with the deteriorating law and order situation during the tenures of PPP and ANP-led governments.

On the other hand, ANP has little support from youth and this would significantly reduce their vote bank in this new constituency.

Apparently, PTI would be victorious but Bilour has also contributed in several uplift schemes and restored the blocked National Identity Cards of the people of this area as this constituency was part of NA-1 from where he was elected as MNA.

As the general elections are drawing closer, the political manoeuvring and corner meetings are in full swing to gather the support of new party workers. There are limited chances for the PPP and MMA candidates as both lag far behind PTI and ANP.