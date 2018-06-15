Share:

KASUR-Dacoits shot at and injured two citizens for resistance here the other day.

According to a police source, Zubair and Irfan were on their way on a motorbike. Near Kali Sahun, two dacoits intercepted them and robbed them of Rs5,000. They also shot at and injured both of them for offering resistance. They were shifted to hospital for medical treatment. Kanganpur police were investigating.

On the other hand, a woman was injured in a road accident. Salma Bibi, resident of Renala Khurd, was on the way to Lahore in a car. As she reached Malanwala Bypass, the car she was driving rammed into a container. Resultantly, she sustained critical injuries and were shifted to Pattoki Hospital for medical treatment.

RUSTLING

Ten dacoits intercepted a vehicle loaded with six cattle heads near suburban village Mega. They tied up hands and feet of the driver, threw him into field and drove away the vehicle. Sarai Mughal police registered a case and were looking into the incident.



TRANSFER/POSTING

Kasur district police officer transferred two station house officers. According to police sources, Raja Jang SHO Raheel Khan has been transferred and posted as in-charge investigation. He has been replaced by Sub Inspector Idrees Chidhar. Similarly, Mandi Usmanwala SHO Hafiz Atif and Sub Inspector Shaukat Mayo have also been transferred. The latter has been posted as Mandi Usmanwala SHO.