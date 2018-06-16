Share:

SHIKARPUR - Two sisters died while their two minor cousins sustained severe wounds when a wall of their home fallen down at Wazirabad Town of Lakhi Ghulam Shah tehsil of Shikarpur district on Friday.

According to police, two sisters and their two cousins were playing outside their house alongside the wall when a wall of the house collapsed down over them, resultantly, two Aasiba, 05, died on the spot while Sidra, 03, succumbed to her injuries on the way to Lakhi Ghulam Shah Hospital. Besides their two cousins Mehwish, 06, and Deeba, 04, daughters of Muhammad Ali sustained grave wounds and admitted to Lakhi Ghulam Shah Hospital from where Mehwish was referred to Sukkur Hospital due to her precarious condition after providing first aid to her. Area police shifted the bodies to Lakhi Ghulam Shah Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to their heirs.