GUJRAT-Admissions to various degree programmes of the University of Gujrat (UoG) will start from June 19 till July 17. The admissions to all disciplines will be made online.

Students awaiting results can also apply for the admission on the basis of their previous-year exam results of the eligibility degree/certificate. Such admissions, however, will remain provisional till the copy of the final result intimation card of the eligibility degree/certificate is submitted. All admissions will be made on open merit and according to the UoG admission policy 2018.

Students can log onto to the university website www.uog.edu.pk for details about reserved seats and the procedure for online admission. An admission application processing fee can be deposited at any Habib Bank Limited (HBL) branch in the country through computerised challan form. A printout of the application and that of the challan form of the deposited money along with the attested copies of all the required documents should reach the Admission Cell, Room No. 7, Al-Farabi Block, Hafiz Hayat Campus by 4:30pm on July 20, 2018.

Help centres have been set up at Hafiz Hayat Campus, City Campus G.T. Road, City Campus Marghzar Colony and Fatima Jinnah Girls College Campus in Gujrat.

Demo against non-payment of pending dues

KASUR-A large number of farmers gathered in jurisdiction of Pattoki City police and staged a protest demonstration against a sugar mills management for not paying their pending dues here the other day.

The protest was organised under the auspices of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI). Led by Inayatullah, the farmers set ablaze tyres, blocked road for traffic and demanded the management of Pattoki Sugar Mills pay their pending dues. "The collective amount of our pending dues is Rs40 million," they claimed. They vowed to stage protests on a regular basis if their dues were not paid. A motorway police inspector negotiated with the protesting farmers and assured them a solution to their problems upon which they ended their protest.

CITIZENS ROBBED: Dacoits pointed guns at three citizens and robbed them of cash, cell phone and other valuables in different incidents here the other day. Ghulam Mustafa submitted an application to Kasur Saddr police stating that he, along with Ali Raza, was on the way to Pakki Haveli when three unidentified dacoits intercepted them at gunpoint and deprived them of cash, cell phone and other valuables.

"They also snatched valuables from Irshad-the man following us," he stated. The police registered a case and were investigating.