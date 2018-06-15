Share:

LOS ANGELES-Val Chmerkovskiy is engaged after he popped the question to his girlfriend Jenna Johnson in Italy recently. The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ professional is set to tie the knot with his partner Jenna Johnson after he got down on one knee and popped the question in Venice, Italy. Taking to her Twitter account , the 24-year-old beauty uploaded a photograph of Val on bended knee while holding out a ring.

She posted a photo of her bending down to kiss her new fiance. And Jenna wasn’t the only one who wanted to share her happy news with the world as Val, 32, also shared the same image on his own account with the sweet caption that read: ‘’I can’t wait to make you my wife (sic).’’ Speaking to People.com after the sweet proposal, Val said: ‘’My life has changed because of her and I find myself to be the best version of myself that I’ve ever been.’’ Val sparked rumours that he was planning to pop the question a few months back when he commented on a photograph of Jenna in a red dress on social media. He wrote: ‘’I should def put a ring on it (sic),’’ followed by an wide-eyed emoji.

And an engagement ring is something Jenna has been waiting for as she joked that ‘’time’s ticking’’ during an interview with ‘Entertainment Tonight’ recently.

She said with a giggle: ‘’Time’s a-ticking!

‘’We’ll see [if engagement is in the cards anytime soon]. We both have very big things happening right now, so we’ll let that ride over... maybe we’ll go to Fiji!’’

Meanwhile, the hunk recently said that he found it hard to watch Jenna - who also works on the ballroom and latin show - hit the dance floor with other men. He said: ‘’The type of person I am, I mean, I’m fairly jealous. I mean, look, I have all these emotions, you know.

I’m not perfect. But I have to check myself and be fair and say, like ... how can I hold this against her if I’m in the same situation?

‘’And I would never want to compromise my artistry, you know, because I wouldn’t want to make my significant other feel uncomfortable. This is part of the new chapter in my life. It takes some sacrifice to have a healthy relationship.

‘’And, you know, you gotta be willing to make those sacrifices and I’m definitely willing to make certain sacrifices to make it work.’’