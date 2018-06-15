Share:

rawalpindi - Residents of the city are facing acute water shortage while the concerned authorities are paying no heed towards resolution of the issue.

The inhbaitants of Range Road, Shally valley, Shimala valley, New Afshan Colony, Ameer Hamza, Hayyat un Nabi and others areas of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) are facing acute water shortage for the last several days.

A resident of Range Road Tariq Khan said that “we can’t afford a costly water tank as a source of water since we have to pay Rs 4,000 twice a week for it”. He alleged that tube well operators and water branch officials are causing shortage of water for the residents.

The residents demanded Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig. Shahzad Tanveer to take action against RCB officials involved in malpractices.

Meanwhile, the residents of Adiala road Jahrahi Stop, Fazal Town, Shah Khalid Colony Airport and adjacent areas are also facing acute water shortage since the past many days.

They lodged a protest against Water and Sanitation Agency WASA and demanded concerned authorities to take prompt action.