Peshawar - A press conference called by a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister soon turned into a ‘comedy of errors’ after the person running its live broadcast on Facebook accidentally activated the cat filter.

Photos of Khyber Pakhtukhwa’s Minister of Information Shoukat Yousufzai and his fellow ministers with cat ears and whiskers quickly went viral on social media on Friday night.

The press conference was about the recent decisions made by the provincial assembly, but the netizens couldn’t get over the mishap.

“Who let the cats out,” said one Twitter user, while another posted: “Positive image of Pakistan is being promoted through a press conference streamed live on Facebook with cat filter on Ministers of KP province.”

One Twitter user also said that Yousufzai “looks kinda cute” with the cat ears and whiskers.