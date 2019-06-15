Share:

RAWALPINDI - Minister of State for Narcotics Control and SAFRON Shehryar Afridi on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Anti-Narcotics Force Police Station here and inspected record of the police station.

According to the ANF, the state minister was briefed about the facilities being provided to the prisoners, employees’ office hours and other matters. The state minister expressed resolve that the ANF would be equipped with the latest technology to curb drug abuse, adding that steps were being taken to stop illicit drug trafficking.

Afridi pointed out that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to eradicate drugs from the society. He expressed determination to purge the country of drugs, adding that youth are our asset and we should bring them towards sports and healthy activities.

He said that the elements involved in drug business would be punished; adding that and no one was above the law. Protection of public interest is the first priority, he added.