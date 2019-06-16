Share:

Most often when people develop fever, colds, cough and headache they usually rush to the pharmacy to buy painkillers or antibiotics without consulting a doctor. This habit can have dire consequences. A minor health issue that could be resolved easily with doctor’s advice may become a major problem over time. Symptoms may diminish temporarily with self-medication, but it would become difficult for a doctor to correctly diagnose and treat later.

Self-medication is not, in any case, the right thing to do when you are ill. There are numerous potential risks of self-medication including incorrect self-diagnosis, delays in seeking medical advice when needed, infrequent but severe adverse reactions, dangerous drug interactions, incorrect manner of administration, incorrect dosage, incorrect choice of therapy, masking of severe disease and risk of dependence and abuse. People either go for self-medication because they cannot afford to buy full doses of drugs or are ignorant of the consequences of their actions. Others are just lazy to go to nearby clinics or hospitals for tests and subsequent medication.

Their laziness and carelessness regarding their health may cause dangerous effects on their health for which they should straightaway abolish the habit of self-medication.

NADEEM BALOCH,

Karachi, June 11.